Ind v Eng 5th Test: Ashwin's Fifer Helps India Stun England, Seal 4-1 Series Win

Ending over a month of Test cricket played across the country, Rohit Sharma's Indian team completed a big victory over England on Day 3 of the Dharamsala Test, winning the match by an innings and 64 runs.

R Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, was the pick of the bowlers for India once again, completing a fifer and finishing with a haul of 5/77 in England's second innings. Kuldeep followed up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with 2/40, while Bumrah picked 2/38 as England were bowled out for 195 in 48.1 overs.

In the morning session, England's off-spinner Shoaib Bashir took his second five-wicket haul in Tests while veteran pacer James Anderson became the first fast bowler to pick 700 wickets in the format as England bowled out India for 477 in their first innings.