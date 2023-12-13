‘My Family Kept Me Going,’ Rohit Sharma Opens up on Moving on From WC Final Loss

Fans’ Adoration Is Driving Rohit Towards ‘Another Ultimate Prize’

Despite missing out on cricket’s ultimate crown, and subsequently elongating the nation’s decade-long wait for an ICC trophy, the fans have been supportive of the team, owing to their dominance in every other match barring the final.

Reflecting on the adoration of fans, Rohit stated “People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that.”

“I’ve always grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. To me that was the ultimate prize, the 50-over World Cup. We’ve worked all these years, for that World Cup. And it is disappointing, right? If you don’t get through it, don’t get what you want, what you’ve been looking for all this while, what you were dreaming of. You get disappointed. You get frustrated as well at times. But the love from people gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize,” he concluded.