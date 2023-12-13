Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Credits South Africa’s ‘Brilliant’ Batting After Defeat

South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became the Player of the Match for his economical spell of 1-18 in four overs, becoming a standout performer in a game dominated by the batters. "It's about putting the balls in the right area... to be able to do it against India under pressure is particularly pleasing. SKY's a wonderful player, and he showed it again.”

“The changes Aiden Markram had on the field were brilliant. The positive and nice thing has been that since Rob (Walter, head coach) has come in, he has allowed us to bring our families... you can see that everyone's happy and trying to win games."