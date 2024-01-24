Rohit Sharma Selected as Captain of ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year

Gill established himself as Rohit's preferred partner at the top of batting order at the start of 2023 when he smashed a wonderful 208 from just 149 deliveries against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

It was one of five occasions that Gill managed to reach triple figures in 50-over in 2023 and no player finished with more runs (1584) than the star right-hander compiled during the calendar year.

Kohli compiled yet another consistent 12 months in 2023 and only teammate Shubman Gill bettered his total of 1377 runs during the calendar year.

Kohli reached three figures on six occasions in 2023, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for most international centuries during India's World Cup campaign on his way to winning the Player of the Tournament award at the showcase event.