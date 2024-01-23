In Photos: Farokh Engineer, Ravi Shastri Among Many Honoured at BCCI Awards

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Farokh Engineer, Ravi Shastri Among Many Honoured at BCCI Awards

In photos: A look at some of the big winners from the BCCI awards in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Pictures from the BCCI's annual sports awards that were held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 23 January.

(Photo: BCCI)

Roger Binny, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Rohit Sharma, Captain of India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Indian cricketers at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Indian cricketers at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Indian coach Rahul Dravid at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Dilip Vengsarkar, Former Indian Cricketer, with Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri - the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award  at the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Shreyas Iyer with his award for the Best International Debut in the 2021-22 season, during the BCCI Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23rd January 2024

Mohammad Shami won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

R Ashwin won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer for the 2020-21 season at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer for the 2022-23 season at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

Axar Patel won the award for the best international debut in the 2020-21 season at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024

