In Photos: Farokh Engineer, Ravi Shastri Among Many Honoured at BCCI Awards

Pictures from the BCCI's annual sports awards that were held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 23 January.
(Photo: BCCI)
Roger Binny, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Rohit Sharma, Captain of India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Indian cricketers at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Indian cricketers at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Indian coach Rahul Dravid at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Dilip Vengsarkar, Former Indian Cricketer, with Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri - the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Shreyas Iyer with his award for the Best International Debut in the 2021-22 season, during the BCCI Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23rd January 2024
Mohammad Shami won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
R Ashwin won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer for the 2020-21 season at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer for the 2022-23 season at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
Axar Patel won the award for the best international debut in the 2020-21 season at the BCCI awards ceremony held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23 January 2024
