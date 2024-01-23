Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BCCI Awards: All The Team India Cricketers Honoured at Ceremony in Hyderabad

BCCI Awards: All The Team India Cricketers Honoured at Ceremony in Hyderabad

The BCCI's annual awards were held in Hyderabad on 23 Jan 2024. Here's the full list of all the winners.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India, Rohit Sharma Captain of India, Mohammed Siraj of India and Mohammed Shami of India during the BCCI Sports Awards held at the Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on the 23rd January 2024

|

(Photo: BCCI)

Following a hiatus of four seasons, the BCCI's cricket awards for Indian domestic and international cricketers was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

Harsha Bhogle hosted the event attended by the Indian and English men's cricket teams, and also some women's cricketers, along with an array of domestic players and legends of the game.

Farokh Engineer was bestowed with the honour of the CK Nayudu trophy for lifetime achievement.

Here's the full list of awards handed out to international cricketers on the night.

Women's Cricket Team

Best International Debut

  1. 2019-20: Priya Punia

  2. 2020-21: Shafalu Verma

  3. 2021-22: Sabbhineni Meghana

  4. 2022-23: Devika Vaidya

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs

  1. 2019- 20: Poonam Yadav

  2. 2020-21: Jhulan Goswami

  3. 2021-22: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  4. 2022-23: Devika Vaidya

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs

  1. 2019-20: Punam Raut

  2. 2020-21: Mithali Raj

  3. 2021-22: Harmanpreet Kaur

  4. 2022-23: Hemimah Rodrigues 

Best International Cricketer

  1. 2019- 20: Deepti Sharma 

  2. 2020-21:  Deepti Sharma

  3. 2021-22: Smriti Mandhana

  4. 2022-23: Smriti Mandhana

Men's Cricket Team

Best International Debut

  1. 2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal

  2. 2020-21: Axar Patel

  3. 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer

  4. 2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer

  1. 2019- 20: Mohammad Shami 

  2. 2020-21: R Ashwin

  3. 2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah

  4. 2022-23: Shubman Gill

Dilip Sardesai Award

  1. Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin

  2. Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal

Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

  1. 2019- 20: Farokh Engineer

  2. Ravi Shastri

