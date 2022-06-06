Pant vs Nortje, Rahul vs Rabada, De Kock vs Bhuvi: Key Battles as India Play SA

From team-mates at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, the series between India and South Africa will now see Pant's fiery play and Nortje's tearaway pace up against each other for just the second time in international cricket.

Pant, who had just 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79 for Delhi in IPL 2022, will certainly want to up the ante in the middle-order. On the other hand, Nortje made a comeback from persistent injuries to pick nine wickets in six matches for Delhi and would be eager to continue the good run against India's vice-captain in the series.