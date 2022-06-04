ADVERTISEMENT

South African Cricketer Mondli Khumalo Out of Coma, Recovering Well

He suffered a fractured skull and had to undergo three surgeries, the last one to remove a blood clot.

IANS
Cricket
i

Mondli Khumalo, the 20-year-old South African cricketer who was assaulted outside a pub in Somerset in the early hours on 29 June (Sunday morning), is out of coma, a report in mirror.co.uk said on Saturday.

Khumalo, who plays as an overseas professional for North Petherton Cricket Club in Somerset, remained in medically-induced coma for six days and underwent three surgeries at Southmead Hospital.

Khumalo had also represented South Africa at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. The report added that "Khumalo has been taken out of a medically-induced coma and is making great progress."

The cricketer, who is contracted to Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland back home, was assaulted while he was celebrating North Petherton Cricket Club's win near the Dragon Rise Pub in Bridgwater.

Khumalo's North Petherton teammate Lloyd Irish was quoted as saying in The Cricketer that the player's condition is stable.

"Mondli was doing great yesterday (Friday) and they took him out of a coma. He has shown great strength. He is asking for his mum, watching some of the England v New Zealand Test and even wants to know when his next game is! We've seen great progress in the past 24 hours. It's been a rollercoaster of emotions; however we seem to be heading in the right direction now," Irish said.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

