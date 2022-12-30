Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident, Hospitalised

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident on Friday, 30 December. The incident took place at Roorkee's Narsan border near Hammadpur Jhal.
As per witnesses, the 25-year-old’s Mercedes Benz GLC SUV collided with the guard railing on road, before catching fire. The player reportedly to break the car's window open to get out, while the fire was brought under control with great difficulty.
He was then rushed to Saksham Hospital.
Rishabh Pant's car after the accident.
“Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area,” said Kishore, per quotes in ANI.
Dr Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, said that at present Rishabh's condition is stable, he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi. Pant will then have to undergo plastic surgery.
The Haridwar-born player was traveling to his home in Roorkee when the unfortunate incident took place.
Reports also state that Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the authorities to ensure all possible arrangements are in place. While wishing speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant, Dhami said that all the expenses of his treatment would be borne by the state government, while air ambulance will also be provided, if there is a need.
The president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rohan Jaitley also issued a statement, saying the player is out of danger.
"As per preliminary reports, Rishabh Pant is out of danger. The hospital will issue a medical bulletin shortly. Rishabh is family and DDCA will provide all the help required," he said.
(With inputs from IANS).
