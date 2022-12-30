BCCI Release Statement on Rishabh Pant, Say His ‘Condition Remains Stable’

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
Photo: Twitter/BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement on the health condition of Rishabh Pant, who was involved in an accident on Friday, 30 December. According to the statement, the player is in a 'stable' condition.
The 25-year-old cricketer was returning to his home in Uttarakhand's Roorkee during the early hours of Friday, to surprise his mother. Unfortunately, he met an accident at Narsal, on the Delhi-Dehradun highway at around 5:30am.
Having sustained injuries on his head, back and legs, the cricketer was rushed to the nearby Saksham Hospital, from where he was later transferred to Dehradun's Max Hospital.
"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement further read.
Rishabh Pant was transferred to Dehradun's Max Hospital.
BCCI have also stated that the Haridwar-born player will undergo MRI scans at the Max Hospital, in order to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.
As per Dr Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital, the player has been kept under the supervision of an orthopaedic and a plastic surgeon. He remains conscious and is communicating with the doctors.
Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Dehat Swapan Kishore Singh said Pant was traveling alone to his house in Roorkee, with the intention of surprising his mother. The cricketer dozed off before the incident took place.
