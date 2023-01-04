Rishabh Pant Accident: Result of Dispute Between Two Administrative Departments?

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was the victim of a car accident on 30 December, is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun. While the player undergoes his recovery procedure, a discussion is going on regarding the reason for the accident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after meeting Pant in the hospital, cited that the cricketer had dozed off while he drove over a pothole. However, localites who witnessed the incident have claimed a part of a small canal of the Irrigation Department to be the reason behind the accident.