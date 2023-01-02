'Many Accidents Have Happened...': Eyewitnesses On Rishabh Pant's Accident

After cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on 30 December 2022 when his car collided with a guard railing on the road and caught fire in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, eyewitnesses recount what exactly happened.
After cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on 30 December 2022, when his car collided with divider railings on the road and caught fire in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, eyewitnesses recounted what exactly happened.
The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian men’s cricket team was traveling home to surprise his mother when he crashed his Mercedes GLC SUV into a guard rail at the Narsan border on the Delhi-Uttarakhand highway.
An eyewitness present at the spot of the accident claimed that it was accident-prone and said that two factors were responsible for the crash.
Another eyewitness, Nitish Tomar, claimed that the car was on the road for some time after the accident.
He said that the car was on fire, and the fire brigade doused it. He added that the police and fire brigade later took the car to the Gurukul Police Station.
The NHAI reportedly repaired and filled up the potholes that allegedly led to the accident.
Pant suffered "two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe, and abrasion injuries on his back," according to a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
