'Many Accidents Have Happened...': Eyewitnesses On Rishabh Pant's Accident

'Potholes on the road let to the car losing balance,' an eyewitness told The Quint while describing Pant's accident.

Akanksha Pandey
Video Producer: Akanksha Pandey

Video Editor: Pawan Kumar

After cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on 30 December 2022, when his car collided with divider railings on the road and caught fire in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, eyewitnesses recounted what exactly happened.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian men’s cricket team was traveling home to surprise his mother when he crashed his Mercedes GLC SUV into a guard rail at the Narsan border on the Delhi-Uttarakhand highway.

A Haryana Roadways driver, aided by his conductor, dragged him out of the blazing vehicle and alerted the authorities.

'Potholes and Nature of the Road Responsible'

An eyewitness present at the spot of the accident claimed that it was accident-prone and said that two factors were responsible for the crash.

The three-lane road becomes a two-lane road at the turn. There are potholes on the road. Both of these factors caused the car that Rishabh Pant was driving to lose balance.
Subodh Kumar, Eyewitness

Another eyewitness, Nitish Tomar, claimed that the car was on the road for some time after the accident.

He said that the car was on fire, and the fire brigade doused it. He added that the police and fire brigade later took the car to the Gurukul Police Station.

Because of the speed, the car jumped and collided here, and then it caught fire.
Subodh Kumar, Eyewitness

The NHAI reportedly repaired and filled up the potholes that allegedly led to the accident.

Nature of Rishabh Pant's Injury

Pant suffered "two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe, and abrasion injuries on his back," according to a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The cricketer received initial treatment at Saksham Hospital, from where he was transferred to Max Hospital for MRI scans and plastic surgery.
