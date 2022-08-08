CWG 2022: India Lost the Gold Medal, but Struck Gold With Renuka Singh Thakur

It was a ruthless spell, and one of sheer quality, showing what she was capable of. What she looked like at her best.

This was also an important spell for Renuka, and rather a much needed one, considering that she had claimed only three wickets in the previous six T20Is she had played. And it arrived just at the right time, just when she needed it. Just when India needed it!

India still lost the match after her superb spell but Renuka bowled like a dream and she kept bowling like that throughout the tournament, right until the final match.

With Jhulan Goswami retired, the Indian pace attack didn't look as strong as it did in her presence. Goswami used to give India the early breakthroughs, and some much-needed control at any stage of the innings. Her shoes were not easy to fill in.

But Renuka fit seamlessly into it and just raised the bar of the entire Indian bowling unit with her performances.