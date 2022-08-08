CWG 2022: India Lose Cricket Final to Australia by 9 Runs, Win Silver Medal

The Indian women's cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The 'Women in Blue' lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired.

Losing like winning is also a habit and, in the end, the self-belief of the Southern Stars prevailed with the opposition taking a lot of pressure on themselves.