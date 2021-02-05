Recuperating Bhuvneshwar Recalls When He Cried at India’s Defeat

Bhuvneshwar injured his thigh during the IPL in the UAE a few months ago, and is currently recuperating.

Even as he has been sidelined, the Uttar Pradesh pacer has turned to imparting lessons through online coaching. He has teamed up with FrontRow, an online platform providing comprehensive skill-based courses, to create and deliver an online course on fast-bowling, aimed at budding cricketers of all ages and skill level.

"I have put this course together keeping everybody in mind, whether you are just a fan who wants to begin playing or you already play but want to refine your game and get insights into the mind of a professional cricketer. However, I strongly advise all budding cricketers to keep practicing. Coaches can share their teachings with you, but there is no short cut to the hard work you must put in," he said.