IPL’s Supremacy Undisputed, But Its Utility Exploited Most By ECB?

So coming back to the IPL and the cancellation of the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy season. India’s oldest domestic cricket tournament has been cancelled for the first time in 87 years.

The pandemic forced the lockdowns in March that postponed the start of the 2020 edition of the IPL to October – a time of the year that’s traditionally booked for domestic cricket tournaments in India. But instead, everything else was put on hold and the 13th season of the Indian Premier League took play in the UAE.

Now, one could argue that the formats are different and the structures of the two leagues are poles apart. But while the Second World War couldn’t stop the Ranji Trophy, two IPLs within six months have. Because, while IPL 2020 saw BCCI fully invested there and not look at the revival of domestic cricket until January, the IPL in April 2021 means there’s effectively no window left to organise the Ranji anymore.

And if there’s room for a little more argument here, I’ll draw your attention towards international cricket in the year 2019.

While England and Australia pulled their players out of the IPL two weeks before the end of the season, to join their teams in preparatory camps for the ICC World Cup, the BCCI left their players to fend for themselves. Players who could be exhausted by the end of a two-month IPL to jump right into the World Cup or even players who could be risking injuries playing almost every second night during the T20 tournament. But the BCCI chose to take that risk and Virat even said players themselves needed ‘to be smart and rest’ when they think they needed it.

So, like Jasprit Bumrah was expected to tell Rohit Sharma he needed to be rested during the semi-final?