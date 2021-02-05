England Win Toss, Bat First in Chennai; Ishant Returns to XI

England captain Joe Root has won the toss in the first Test in Chennai and opted to bat first against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. India captain Virat Kohli said that he would have also chosen to bat first had he won the toss.

Hours before the toss, the BCCI confirmed that the Indian cricket team had been dealt a blow as all-rounder Axar Patel, who was the likely replacement for the injured Ravindra Jadeja, was ruled out of the first Chennai Test due to a niggle.

Axar complained of pain on his left knee and spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad.