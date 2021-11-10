From His Playing Days, Ravi Shastri Has Known How To Adapt, and He Will Again

First, a janhit warning. I have known Ravi Shastri for more than three decades. I was the manager of the Azharuddin-led Indian team that went to South Africa in 1991-92. Ravi was the vice-captain.

Since then, during our various interactions over the years, it has been obvious to me that few cricket people are as switched on as him. His overall ‘package’ is more than 360 degrees, his first-hand experience and grasp of cricket is simply unmatched by anyone. Ravi is on the ball all the time – as player, commentator, head National Cricket Academy (NCA), Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council member, team director, head coach of India. A genuine all rounder, he swapped roles as opportunities presented themselves and acquired new skills.