Shastri-Kohli's Tenure Was Successful, India Gained Muscle Despite Hurdles

Third Time the Charm?

The Shastri-Kohli combo began in 2017 and both gelled well, at least that is the impression one gets from outside. If they had any disagreements, they did well to conceal those. That is the way it should be.

Both the coach and his captain have similar personalities and approach to the game: they are bold, fearless, not afraid of taking risks while going for a win. And that aggressiveness was reflected to a large extent in the Indian team’s selection, its approach, playing positive cricket, and going for the jugular most of the times.

And Kohli seemed to have the support of Shastri on this. It was obvious as the Indian team continued to play positively and won many matches since Shastri took over in 2017 – his third stint with the national side. He had managed the team first on the 2007 Bangladesh tour, after Greg Chappell left following India’s first-round exit at the 2007 World Cup, and then in 2015-16, before Anil Kumble replaced him briefly.

Kohli was captain during most of Shastri’s present stint, and they got along instantly and famously. They hardly disagreed with each other on issues. The open discord between Kohli and Kumble seemed to have brought them closer to each other during Shastri’s just-ended stint.