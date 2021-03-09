Goswami, Mandhana & Raut Star as India Women Trump SA in 2nd ODI

For India, who were away from competitive international cricket 364 days before this series, batting has been a concern, however, the return to form for Mandhana augurs well for the team.

Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) started off well in the chase but the right hander chopped it onto her stumps of the bowling in the 5th over with the score at 22/1.

New batter Punam Raut then dropped anchor at one end as Mandhana continued to keep the scoreboard moving at good pace.

The left-hander looked in fine touch from the get-go and her full repertoire of shots were on display as she opened her account with a couple of sixes. Mandhana, who remained unbeaten on 80, smashed 10 boundaries and 3 sixes during her 64-ball innings.

Raut at the other end, was also unbeaten, started off more cautiously before going through the gears as well, hitting 8 fours during her knock off 62.

The two sides will be back in action on 12 March at Lucknow for the 3rd ODI.