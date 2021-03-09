Risk Element Factored in While Not Allowing Crowds in IPL: Ganguly

“We have planned it well and we are doing it in clusters. There will be three chartered flights (at the max) for every team. Hopefully, we will be able to manage.

“During England tour, teams have only two domestic chartered flights (Chennai to Ahmedabad and next will be Ahmedabad to Pune),” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The numbers are much less but fingers crossed as it’s a huge tournament, the BCCI did it successfully in Dubai and hopefully, we can do it this time as well,” he added.

He didn’t say when the BCCI would consider having crowds back for IPL.

“Dont know yet, depends on situation. Dubai also was the same,” he said referring to the 2020 IPL in the UAE.

“It’s slightly different from bilateral. If you open up for crowd (in IPL) with teams practising outside the stadiums, you expect crowds to get closer to practising teams during IPL, so that could be a risk,” he said with a note of caution.

The IPL is set to begin from 9 April with the final scheduled for 30 May.