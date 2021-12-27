R Ashwin Set for ODI Comeback in South Africa Series: Report

Ashwin picked three wickets in two T20s as well against New Zealand in India after the T20 World Cup and has reportedly impressed the head coach Rahul Dravid and the think tank.

India, who have a new white-ball captain in Rohit Sharma, and is expected to begin preparing for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be played a home tournament for them.

Ashwin’s biggest competition for the berth in the playing XI comes from the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from injury, and Axar Patel. Yuzvendra Chahal too is expected to get a look in for the South Africa ODIs.

Along with Ashwin, the national selectors led by Chetan Sharma are also reportedly set to bring in Venkatesh Iyer into the squad as a back up for Hardik Pandya, who’s fitness has been under the scanner as well.

The selection committee is also understood to be waiting on Rohit Sharma’s fitness report before making the final call on the ODI squad. If Rohit is unavailable, a stand-in captain will be named.

The three ODIs are scheduled on 19 January (Paarl), 21 (Paarl) and 23 (Cape Town).