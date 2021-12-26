KL Rahul Century Lifts Dominant India to 272/3 on Day 1 vs SA in Boxing Day Test

India won the toss and Virat Kohli opted to bat first on a slightly overcast morning with Ajinkya Rahane holding down his berth in the playing XI, as both Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari warmed the bench. Shardul Thakur took up the all-rounder’s spot with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami accompanying Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin in the bowling department.

South Africa, who had last played a Test in June, were in for a long day at work as India’s batters looked at ease, and scored at a good rate throughout the day.

The inexperienced attack were wayward to start with allowing Rahul and Mayank to settle in without too much to worry about. While Rahul dropped anchor, Mayank was the aggressor in the morning session, welcoming debutant Marco Jansen with three boundaries in his first over.

Mayank played well on both sides of the wicket, survived a dropped chance as well and looked very much at ease, exactly three years since the day he debuted in Tests in Melbourne. The openers scored at almost three runs an over in the morning, keeping SA at bay, and causing a few eyebrows to be raised in the home dugout. India took lunch with the score at 83/0 after the perfect start to the Test.

In the afternoon, Mayank and Rahul continued in their merry ways, not giving much in terms of chances but were not taking it easy either as the bowlers had the odd probing delivery, catching the edge or causing a LBW appeal.