Sreesanth Set to Comeback After Being Included in Ranji Squad for Kerala

Sreesanth shared the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying, "Feels great to be back after 9 years playing Ranji trophy for my lovely state really grateful to each and every one of u, lots of love and respect."



In 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal where he was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan. Sreesanth was accused of spot-fixing during the seventh season of the IPL but he was relieved of all the charges due to lack of evidence and his ban was ended on 13 September, 2020.



Meanwhile, Sachin Baby will lead the Kerala side in Ranji Trophy this season while wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod will be Sachin's deputy. Sanju Samson had captained Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition, but Kerala fell in the quarter-finals.



Robin Uthappa, who is yet to regain his fitness, has not been included in the probable list. Varun Nayanar is the second stumper, while Mohammad Azharuddeen has been overlooked. The preliminary camp will be held in Wayanad from 30 December.



Kerala are included in Elite Group B along with Bengal, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Tripura.