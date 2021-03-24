Prithvi Shaw Will Have to Wait for His Chance in ODIs: VVS Laxman

"Definitely, the way Prithvi Shaw performed, and considering he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy as a captain, he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad. But the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is they have made sort of a line of players who have performed," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well with the opportunities he got in international cricket recently. Plus, you have experienced openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad," Laxman further said.