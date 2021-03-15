Prithvi Shaw: From Lonely Lanes to the Highway of Success

These are staggering numbers considering how life had been treating him a couple of months back. He had become a prime suspect for lbw and bowled dismissals of late owing to his faulty technique. His bat used to come down from an angle pointing towards the gully region and that hindered him from meeting the incoming deliveries properly. Little or minimal footwork and a high back-lift only aggravated his problem further.

But there wasn't even a single occasion when Shaw was dismissed bowled during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As far as lbw decisions go, he was out only once — in the semifinal against Karnataka and that too after playing a match-winning knock of 165. That shows how he has paid attention to his issues.

Along with Shaw, credit should be given to Delhi Capitals as well who lent him their batting coach Pravin Amre and strength and conditioning coach Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, so that the youngster could get back to his best. They worked on addressing Shaw's issues during a five-day training camp at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai after he returned from the tour of Australia and looking at how things have panned out for Shaw now, it can be said that the training session worked wonders for the youngster.

Not only did the 21-year-old break records as a batsman, but he shone as a leader during the course of the tournament as well. Mumbai went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy under his leadership and as admitted by Shaw himself, captaincy has had a positive influence on his batting. It has helped him in staying more focused at the crease.

“I (have been) doing captaincy from a very young age, so I have done U-14, U-16 and U-19. I have done India-A as well. I really enjoy captaining the side as I stay focused every ball, so I just love doing this and it affects my batting as well, so I am more focused,” Shaw said at the post-match presentation after guiding Mumbai to the title.

With this kind of performance, Shaw has turned around his fortune completely. His name will surely be on the selectors' mind while picking the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. Even if he doesn't make it there this time, he should continue what he is doing now until the door to the national Team opens up for him once again.