Prithvi Shaw Shatters English Record With 244-Run Knock for Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw announced his return to runs in some fashion, as he struck an exceptional double century for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 9 August. With a 153-ball 244 against Somerset, he became only the third cricketer to score a double century in the tournament, and recorded the highest-ever individual score in this tournament.

Shaw struck a staggering 28 fours and 11 sixes to reach the score of 244 runs, before being dismissed by Danny Lamb. Earlier, Ollie Robinson held the highest individual score record for a 206-run knock. Meanwhile, this is also sixth-highest individual score in List A cricket across the world.