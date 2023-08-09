Prithvi Shaw Shatters English Record With 244-Run Knock for Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw announced his return to runs in some fashion, as he struck an exceptional double century for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 9 August. With a 153-ball 244 against Somerset, he became only the third cricketer to score a double century in the tournament, and recorded the highest-ever individual score in this tournament.
Shaw struck a staggering 28 fours and 11 sixes to reach the score of 244 runs, before being dismissed by Danny Lamb. Earlier, Ollie Robinson held the highest individual score record for a 206-run knock. Meanwhile, this is also sixth-highest individual score in List A cricket across the world.
Shaw had not had the desired start to his English stint, as he could score only 60 runs in his first couple of outings. The Mumbaikar had accumulated 34 runs in his first match against Gloucestershire, while he scored 26 runs against Sussex.
However, he found his form back in the third match and went on to score the fastest double hundred, off just 129 balls, in England’s List A history.
Shaw had been facing a hard time on the ground for quite some time now. He last played for India way back in 2021, whilst his recent performances with his Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals, haven't been impressive either.
