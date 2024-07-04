PM Narendra Modi Hosts T20 World Cup Champions Indian Cricket Team

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PM Narendra Modi Hosts T20 World Cup Champions Indian Cricket Team

T20 World Cup 2024: Prior to arriving in Mumbai for the celebrations, the Indian cricket team met PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, on Thursday (4 July).

PM Modi interacted with each member of the team and congratulated them for their stunning victory.

PM Modi was handed the trophy by Rohit Sharma and the entire team posed for the photo. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present on the occasion.

After reaching Mumbai airport, the team will move to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has arranged for a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.
It is at the iconic venue in Mumbai where BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was present in Barbados for the final against South Africa on Saturday, will distribute the Rs 125 crore cash prize to the Indian team for winning their first ICC trophy in over a decade.

The Men in Blue were supposed to depart Barbados for New York on Monday morning before taking a connecting flight from Dubai for India a couple of days after winning the T20 World Cup for a second time.

However, the Indian cricketers were stuck on the island for three days due to Hurricane Beryl which swept through the Caribbean, and were only able to fly out of Barbados in the early hours of Wednesday via a charter flight named AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

