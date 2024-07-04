Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rohit, Hardik, SKY, Pant Show Bhangra Moves During Homecoming of Team India

Rohit, Hardik, SKY, Pant Show Bhangra Moves During Homecoming of Team India

The World Champions announced their arrival in India with desi footwork.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Team India players danced upon arrival in Delhi.</p></div>
Team India players danced upon arrival in Delhi.

(Photo: The Quint)

As the Indian men's cricket team landed at the national capital, Delhi, in the early hours of Thursday (4 July), the players were spotted in a celebratory mood as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 champions showed off their Bhangra moves at the ITC Maurya hotel.

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, who was not shy in showcasing the footwork he possesses, players like vice-captain Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and batter Suryakumar Yadav, who took the stunning catch to dismiss David Miller in the last over, joined the Bhangra frenzy.

