Indian Cricket Team Departs Delhi Hotel, Heads to PM Narendra Modi’s Residence

The ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team team has departed the hotel and is en route to PM Narendra Modi’s residence for a meeting with the honorable Prime Minister.
After meeting the PM, the team will leave for Mumbai, where a victory parade at the Marine Drive is scheduled.
The team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, 4 July, and was given a grand welcome at both the airport and the hotel.
Upon arriving at the ITC Maurya Hotel, the Men in Blue were greeted with a grand celebration. Skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj, and Suryakumar Yadav, even danced outside the hotel.
Published: 04 Jul 2024,10:59 AM IST