Indian Cricket Team Departs Delhi Hotel, Heads to PM Narendra Modi’s Residence

The Indian cricket team will depart for Mumbai, following their meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

The ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team team has departed the hotel and is en route to PM Narendra Modi’s residence for a meeting with the honorable Prime Minister.

After meeting the PM, the team will leave for Mumbai, where a victory parade at the Marine Drive is scheduled.

The team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, 4 July, and was given a grand welcome at both the airport and the hotel.

Upon arriving at the ITC Maurya Hotel, the Men in Blue were greeted with a grand celebration. Skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj, and Suryakumar Yadav, even danced outside the hotel.

