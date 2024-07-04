ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rohit, Hardik, SKY, Pant Show Bhangra Moves During Homecoming of Team India

The World Champions announced their arrival in India with desi footwork.

The Quint
Published
Videos
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

As the Indian men's cricket team landed at the national capital, Delhi, in the early hours of Thursday (4 July), the players were spotted in a celebratory mood as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 champions showed off their Bhangra moves at the ITC Maurya hotel.

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, who was not shy in showcasing the footwork he possesses, players like vice-captain Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and batter Suryakumar Yadav, who took the stunning catch to dismiss David Miller in the last over, joined the Bhangra frenzy.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from videos

Topics:  videos   T20 World Cup   ICC T20 World Cup 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News
×
×