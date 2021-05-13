5 Players Who Could Make Their India Debut on the Sri Lanka Tour

Given quarantine regulations that have arisen from the pandemic, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma – all of whom will be in England for red-ball cricket matches, will not travel to Sri Lanka, allowing the team to test out their bench strength. Seniors like Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal will look to get themselves back to form in SL, having been left out of the contingent for England.

While captaincy for the team that goes to SL is one of the talking points, the tour also opens the door for new faces to make their mark in the India colours. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Harshal Patel, who are coming off very impressive IPL campaigns, having been knocking on the selectors’ door and will be keen to make an impression at the first possible chance.