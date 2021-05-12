‘IPL Put Food on My Table, But Now I am Jobless’

Like last year in the UAE, the IPL this year in India was conducted in a bio-bubble, which was supposed to be secure.

But the 14th edition was unlike any other IPL. There was one big change this year, which no one spoke about.

Right from its inception in 2008, the IPL was run by the International Management Group (IMG). But in January this year the BCCI parted ways with IMG, ending their 13-year-long association, even though IMG had retained the event rights of IPL in 2017 for a five-year period till 2022.

Hosting the IPL in UAE last year was, perhaps, IMG and BCCI’s biggest challenge. In UAE, even though, no air travel was involved, IMG was able to create a very secure bio bubble. The TV crew was given a seven-hour dedicated slot each day to get match-ready. During that slot, no one, like the guys putting up signages or groundsmen, were not allowed to enter the stadium.

They were given a separate window to get their jobs done. A better schedule for different teams ensured that the integrity of each bubble was preserved.

When the players practised, only a couple of groundsmen would be on standby outside the playing area.

Come 2021, the BCCI replaced IMG. Suddenly, IMG, that had delivered a safe IPL during the pandemic last year and had the experience to replicate the same in India, was no longer there.

For the agency that replaced it, it was always going to be a huge challenge, now made more difficult by an exploding pandemic and severe restrictions.

This year, during the pre-match preparations, lot of non-bubble guys were also present in the stadium, like the signage team, the LED team, the welders, and the stadium staffers. Different teams were working simultaneously. UAE wasn’t like this.