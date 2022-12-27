PCB To Follow Government Advice on Going to India for World Cup: Najam Sethi

Najam Sethi confirmed the Pakistani government will take a call on the team visiting India for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Cricket For Peace)
The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi stated that the board would follow the government's advice on touring India for next year's ICC T20 World Cup, media reports said.
Sethi said that Pakistan and India cricket issues are beyond the cricket board's control and the government always decides them, according to reports in Geo News.
"As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is; we'll take a decision which is in the better interest of the game;
"We have to see what other board's position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, we will not take any step which can cause any isolation," Sethi said.
Replying to a question, Sethi said there would be no gag on former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's commentary assignments.
"I've always respected him, I understand his position, but we will always welcome if he wants to do commentary assignments in the future," the Chairman stated.
Sethi also confirmed that the PCB had approached Mickey Arthur for a coaching assignment, but nothing has been finalised as of yet.
He said they would decide on the coach in 8 to 10 days.
"We have contacted Mickey Arthur, and he is currently busy with Derbyshire. We have sought his consultation on whether he is available or not and if he has some names to suggest to us," Sethi said.
