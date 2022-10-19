PCB Could Pull Out of 2023 WC if India Don’t Visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could opt to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India next year, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah's decision of not traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan was previously announced as the host nation of the Asia Cup 2023, but following the statement from Shah, who also is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament could be relocated to a neutral venue.