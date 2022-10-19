PCB Could Pull Out of 2023 WC if India Don’t Visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

India have decided against traveling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could opt to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India next year, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah's decision of not traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan was previously announced as the host nation of the Asia Cup 2023, but following the statement from Shah, who also is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament could be relocated to a neutral venue.
“Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan. I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue,” Shah stated during a BCCI annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, 18 October, as per quotes in Cricbuzz.
Following the decision to relocate Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan, the PCB are now planning to reiterate via a few options, one of which is opting out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, while the board is also considering pulling out of the ACC.
A report in Geo News, a Pakistani media outlet, says “The PCB, as per sources, would be declaring the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour unnecessary and hasty, further noting that Shah cannot take a unilateral decision by himself.”
Notably, Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries. They only face each other in global or multi-team events.
India and Pakistan last played each other at the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE in August-September this year, and are due to face off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on October 23.
India's last trip to Pakistan was for the Asia Cup 2023, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup.
