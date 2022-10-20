'Home Ministry Will Take Decision': Anurag Thakur on BCCI-PCB Asia Cup Debate

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Thursday, 20 October, said that the home ministry will take a call on whether India will travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.

Thakur’s reaction comes immediately following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) lettered request to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to convene an emergency meeting in response to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's announcement that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

In the strongly worded letter, PCB had mentioned that they were ‘surprised and disappointed by Shah’s comments and warned that it could have implications on Pakistan's visit to India for next year's 50-over World Cup.