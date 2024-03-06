Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders WPL 2024: Top Players After GG vs RCB Match Today

Know the updated orange cap and purple cap holders list in WPL 2024 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 started on 23 February, and the matches are being played as per schedule. The five teams taking part in the second season of the league include Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz. The players are giving their best this season to win the trophy. The orange cap and purple cap holders in the WPL 2024 keep changing after the latest match. Stay alert to know the details.
The orange cap and purple cap holders WPL 2024 list is updated based on the number of wickets and runs scored by the players. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match was played today, Wednesday, 6 March. We have the latest details for interested cricket fans.
You can take a look at the updated orange cap holders and purple cap holders list in the Women's Premier League second season here. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the teams.
In the WPL 2024 match today, Wednesday, 6 March, Gujarat Giants won against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs. The orange cap and purple cap holders are changed after the latest match.
The Orange Cap is an award that is presented to the player with the most number of runs in a particular season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The holders list is changed after every match.
Let's take a look at the updated list of the orange cap holders in WPL 2024 here and stay informed:
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 243 runs (6 matches).
Meg Lanning (DC) - 201 runs (5 matches).
Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB) - 168 runs (6 matches).
Alice Capsey (DC) - 167 runs (5 matches).
Grace Harris (UPW) - 158 runs (5 matches).
The Purple Cap is presented to the player who can take the most number of wickets in a particular season of the WPL. The list is changed after every clash so fans should keep tracking it.
Here is the updated purple cap holders list in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 you should know:
Jess Jonassen (DC) - 9 wickets (3 matches).
Radha Yadav (DC) - 8 wickets (5 matches).
Marizanne Kapp (DC) - 8 wickets (4 matches).
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) - 7 wickets (5 matches).
Sophie Molineux (RCB) - 7 wickets (6 matches).
