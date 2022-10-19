New BCCI President Roger Binny Focuses on Reducing Player Injuries

Roger Binny Wants Indian Pitches To Have ‘More Life'

Apart from the issue of player injuries, Binny also stressed on the importance of improving pitches used for domestic cricket in India.



"There needs to be more life on the wickets at home so that our teams would not have the problem of adjusting when travelling abroad, like in Australia, where there is more pace and bounce," he said.



The 67-year-old Binny has a lot of experience in cricket administration. He has served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the years and has been its president since 2019. Before that, he also was part of the KSCA administrations led by Patel and Anil Kumble (2010-12).



He has become only the third cricketer to become BCCI president, after the Maharajah of Vizianagram and Sourav Ganguly.