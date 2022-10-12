Roger Binny, The Next Ex-Cricketer Set to Take Over as BCCI President

It is significant that Indian cricket gets set to welcome a medium-paced all-rounder in an important role in the lead-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Only, in this case, the all-rounder will be in a non-playing capacity rather than a starring role on the field. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would have much rather welcomed this all-rounder on the field in Australia, because they desperately need such a player.

However, Roger Binny’s impending election as the new BCCI president is a significant move in Indian cricket because it comes at a time when there was a need for a stable face at the top of the order. Binny provides that stability with his calm demeanour and his quiet no frills approach.