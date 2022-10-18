As Another Former Cricketer Heads BCCI, Unfulfilled Promises Beckon Roger Binny

Unimpeachable Integrity

Affable, genial, well-liked and immensely respected, Binny carries the justifiable reputation of being a man of great integrity and uprightness. When he was a national selector and his son Stuart’s name came up for discussion, Binny would recuse himself from the deliberations. He needn’t have, because the selection panel had four other members too, but he felt it was the right thing to do so that the other selectors could air their opinions about Stuart freely without having to worry about offending the father.

It is precisely this unshakable sense of right that Binny will bring to the presidentship of the BCCI. Agreed, the Supreme Court verdict of last month has furthered strengthened the hand of the board secretary – Jay Shah, in this instance – and it may be construed that the president’s post is only a nominal one, but with the powers that be deciding that a former cricketer had to be at the helm, it’s unlikely that they will not use his expertise from a cricketing standpoint.