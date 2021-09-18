Never Overstay Your Welcome: Ravi Shastri Hopes to Finish With T20 WC Title

The T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will also be Virat Kohli's last as T20 captain of India.

“We’re going to give it everything. Absolutely. We’ve got the team to win if we play to our potential. Above all we’re going to enjoy it. Forget Test match pressure. T20 cricket is meant to be enjoyed. I plan on going out on a real high.

“Yes there will be sadness it’s ending because I’ve worked with so many great players and personalities. We’ve had some great times in the dressing room. But, above all, the quality of our cricket and the results we’ve achieved has made it one heck of a journey.”