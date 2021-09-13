Plans Reworked, Teams Revamped: How Every IPL Team Will Alter Plans for UAE

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Played 7, Won 2, Lost 5 | Points 4, NRR -0.623

Was there one, at all? From 2016 to 2020, SRH were the only team to maintain a 100 percent record of making the IPL playoffs. In some ways, their first leg of IPL 2021 was similar to CSK’s IPL 2020 – pretty much nothing worked out.

The lack of clarity was best evidenced by Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar being the only players to feature in every game. The Sunrisers used 21 players in all, another clear sign of how unstable things were.

Player Replacements

Out: Jonny Bairstow

In: Sherfane Rutherford

Likely Changes

Bairstow’s eleventh-hour withdrawal leaves SRH in an even more precarious situation than they were in prior to the league’s suspension in May. They lose not only a gun top-order batter in white-ball cricket, but also a wicketkeeper – which means one out of Wriddhiman Saha or Sreevats Goswami will have to be included in the XI.

How they replace his batting firepower will hinge on where the Sunrisers stand on David Warner, who was dropped from the XI for the last game of the first leg. If they remain firm on what they thought four months ago, Bairstow’s English opening partner Jason Roy should get his first shot in the SRH jersey.

T Natarajan’s absence from even the traveling reserves in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup suggests fitness issues, which could leave the Sunrisers staring at an old conundrum with the ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, and who?

Expect Mohammad Nabi to feature a lot more than he did in the first leg, as SRH attempt to address their skewed balance.