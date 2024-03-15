MI vs RCB WPL 2024 Eliminator Round: Date, Time, and How To Watch Live Streaming

The Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator match details are mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: wplt20.com)
Delhi Capitals are waiting for the final match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 and they are hoping to become the champions. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore are ready to face each other in the eliminator round of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The winning team will play against DC in the final match. The MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator match is scheduled to take place on Friday, 15 March, as per the latest details.
Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the eliminator match because they want to reach the finals. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminator match will be live streamed for viewers in India who cannot watch it at the stadium. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the match because it is the eliminator round.
Here is the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator round date, time, venue, and live streaming details in India you should know if you are waiting to watch it. Remember the time of the match to follow it live.
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 eliminator match be conducted?
According to the latest official details, the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator match is set to be played on Friday, 15 March. You can take a look at the schedule to know the exact date.
All fans in India should note that the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminator match will start at 7:30 pm IST, as per the timing on the schedule.
Where will the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator match be played in India?
Cricket fans should note that the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore eliminator round will take place at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Friday.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator match in India?
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 eliminator match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 HD/SD channels on the scheduled date.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 eliminator round in India?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the MI vs RCB WPL 2024 eliminator match on the Jio Cinema app and website on Friday.
