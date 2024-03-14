WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Thump Gujarat Giants by 7 Wickets To Secure Final Berth

Delhi Capitals stamped their authority in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a resounding victory of seven wickets over Gujarat Giants in the last league match of the WPL, sealing their spot in the final.

Marizanne Kapp's fiery spell in the opening overs set the tone, rattling the Giants' top order with three crucial wickets. Her partnership with Jess Jonassen further dismantled the opposition, leaving Giants reeling at 16 for 3 within five overs.

Offspinner Minnu Mani, in the side for Titas Sadhu, took two wickets in the space of five balls to leave Giants reeling at 48 for 5 barely past the halfway point of their innings. She bowled Ashleigh Gardner with one that gripped and turned and smashed into the stumps then saw Phoebe Litchfield caught by Radha Yadav at mid-on.