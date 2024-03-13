Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Meg Lanning & Marizanne Kapp at Top

The second season of Women's Premier League commenced on Friday, 23 February 2024, and will conclude on 17 March 2024. Today, on 13 March 2024, Delhi Capitals clashed against Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game was won by Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. Right now, Meg Lanning is wearing the Orange Cap and leading the standings table of top run scorers.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Marizanne Kapp is the current Purple Cap holder and top wicket scorer on the charts. Let us check out the latest and updated list of WPL 2024 top players after DC vs GG match today on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.