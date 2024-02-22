Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024: How To Watch MI vs DC Live Streaming?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming of Women's Premier League.
(Photo: The Quint)
The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) will commence from Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The game will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Prior to the first match of WPL 2024, there will be star studded opening ceremony 'Cricket ka Queendom', in which famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan- will entertain the audience with their amazing performances.
The match between Defending champions Mumbai Indians and runner up Delhi Capitals is definitely going to be nail biting experience as both the teams will try their best to triumph the first game of the tournament. Let us check out the MI vs DC WPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.
The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will take place on Friday, 23 February.
The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will begin at 7:30 pm.
The opening match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
The opening match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will be live telecasted on Sports 18 network.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Shabnim Ismail, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Natalie Sciver-Brunt , Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Alice Capsey, and Titas Sadhu.
