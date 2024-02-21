WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time & Live Streaming of Women's Premier League

The second edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to kickstart from Friday, 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Prior to the opening match, there will be a WPL 2024 opening ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Famous Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tiger Shroff will grace the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League with their amazing performances.
The WPL opening ceremony will definitely a treat to the eyes as it would be exciting to witness the flavour of Bollywood in the cricket. In the inaugural season of Women's Premier League, the opening ceremony was graced by the sizzling performances of Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. Let us check out the WPL 2024 opening ceremony date, time, venue, performers, live streaming, and telecast details below.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Date
The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League will take place on Friday, 23 February 2024.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Time
The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League will start at 6:30 pm IST.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Venue
The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers
Famous Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff will perform in the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?
The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?
The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League will be live telecasted on Sports 18 network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)